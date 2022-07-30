Gorman, Nootbaar hit back-to-back homers in series opener against Nationals, Cards take win

It is the final series before the trade deadline coming up on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — Friday’s Game Report: Cardinals 6, Nationals 2

The Cardinals began their final series before the trade deadline on Friday night by getting the kind of performance they want from the starting pitcher they hope to add in the coming days.

Trying to find somebody who can do what Miles Mikolas did to the Nationals is one of the goals for the Cardinals’ brain trust, who accompanied the team to Washington so they can be together as possible trade negotiations develop.

Mikolas allowed two runs on six hits over seven innings in the victory over the Nationals.

Nolan Gorman, the subject of trade rumors, homered for the second game in a row, his 11th of the season, as he and Lars Nootbaar hit back-to-back blasts in the sixth.

Here is how the game broke down:

At the plate: The Cardinals turned two singles, a walk, two stolen bases, a wild pitch and two ground balls into three runs in the third. Dylan Carlson and Paul Goldschmidt got the RBIs, both on groundouts … In the sixth, Gorman followed a walk to Nolan Arenado with a two-out, two-run homer and Nootbaar’s blast increased the lead to 6-1 … Tyler O’Neill, who walked, stole a base and scored in the third, was 0-of-3 and is now 3-of-24 in the six games since the All-Star break.

On the mound: Both of the Nationals’ runs scored on sacrifice flies as Mikolas, Genesis Cabrera and Giovanny Gallegos kept them hitless in nine at-bats with a runner in scoring position … Mikolas walked one and struck out four as he evened his record at 8-8 … Cabrera and Gallegos each allowed a two-out single in their inning of work before getting the final out of the inning.

Key stat: With his seven innings, Mikolas and Adam Wainwright have combined to pitch 255 2/3 innings in starting 41 of the Cardinals’ 100 games this season. The Cardinals have used 10 starters in their other 59 games and they have combined to pitch 266 2/3 innings.

Worth noting: After getting hit by a pitch on his left hand Thursday night in his first rehab game for Memphis, Yadier Molina did not play on Friday night. He is scheduled to catch both Saturday and Sunday and then possibly rejoin the Cardinals on Tuesday night … Harrison Bader is still experiencing soreness in his right heel and likely will wear a boot, with no baseball activities, for at least a week … Paul DeJong joined the Cardinals in Washington on their taxi squad, pending any possible moves the team might make this weekend … The top prospect in the Cardinals’ organization, Jordan Walker, hit two homers Friday night for Springfield.

Looking ahead: Dakota Hudson will come off the injured list and get the start in Saturday night’s game.

