Cardinals to host 40th anniversary for 1982 championship team

Ozzie, Whitey, Keith, Bruce and company are coming back to celebrate one of the best teams in Cardinals history.

ST. LOUIS — It's almost time to party like it's 1982 in St. Louis.

Over 20 former players, coaches and staff members from the 1982 Cardinals World Series championship team are set to return to town for a 40-year anniversary reunion on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Fittingly, the 2022 Cardinals will be hosting the 1982 team's World Series opponents, the Milwaukee Brewers, in that Saturday game.

Whitey Herzog, Ozzie Smith, Bruce Sutter, Jim Kaat, Willie McGee, Keith Hernandez, Tom Herr, Steve Mura, John Stuper, Dave LaPoint, Doug Bair, Ken Oberkfell, Mike Ramsey, Dane Iorg, Steve Braun, Glenn Brummer, Gene Roof, John Martin, Jeff Lahti, Jeff Keener, Mark Littell, Eric Rasmussen, Buddy Bates, CJ Cherre and Frank Coppenbarger are all scheduled to attend.

Family members of late Cardinals players Bob Forsch, Darrell Porter and David Green will also be in attendance.

Ahead of that game on Aug. 13, the 1982 players will parade along the Busch Stadium warning track and be individually introduced at home plate, where there will be a ceremonial first pitch and a team photo with the World Series trophy.

There will be 40th-anniversary giveaways during the entire weekend series against the Brewers, with 25,000 fans age 16 and older set to take home a 1982 "Final Out" double bobblehead featuring Bruce Sutter and Darrell Porter.

The 1982 Cardinals stole 200 bases while hitting just 67 home runs during the regular season, and swept the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS to reach their 13th World Series. They defeated the Milwaukee Brewers in seven games to take home the franchise's ninth title.