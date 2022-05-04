Cardinals name Jordan Hicks No. 5 starter

Hicks is slated to make his first career start against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol gave fans quite a bit to talk about ahead of opening day on Thursday with the announcement of his pitching staff.

Marmol told the media at the Cardinals' work out day that Jordan Hicks would be the team's No. 5 starter to open the 2022 season.

Hicks will make his first career start on Tuesday against Mike Matheny and the Kansas City Royals in St. Louis.

Hicks is back in 2022 after suffering a partial tear in his right elbow after pitching just 10 innings in 2021. Hicks missed the 60-game COVID season in 2020 after opting out due recovery from Tommy John surgery he underwent in 2019 and COVID concerns as a diabetic.

Hicks is one of the hardest throwers in baseball, with pitches regularly clocked above 100 miles per hour.

In spring training games this year, Hicks allowed three hits, two walks, two earned runs and struck out six in three innings.

The Cardinals staff will be rounded out by Adam Wainwright, Miles Mikolas, Steven Matz and Dakota Hudson. Drew VerHagen, Aaron Brooks and Jake Woodford could also be long-relief options out of the bullpen for the team.