Here's what to expect for 2022 Cardinals opening day at Busch Stadium

From the Clydesdales, to the hall of fame parade and Albert Pujols' introduction back in St. Louis, here's what to expect on opening day at Busch Stadium.

ST. LOUIS — The most important day on the St. Louis calendar has nearly arrived. Opening day at Busch Stadium is here again.

10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Before the gates open at Busch Stadium, you can stop by the official opening day pep rally at Ballpark Village. Fredbird and others will be on hand to welcome fans back to baseball as well as give away prizes and tickets.

12 p.m.

Gates open to all fans at noon on Thursday for the Cardinals' opening day matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

All fans ages 21 and older will get a magnet schedule giveaway, courtesy of Budweiser.

12:05 p.m. - 1:05 p.m.

The Cardinals and Pirates take batting practice on the Busch Stadium field. (Weather permitting)

2:30 p.m.

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales make their traditional opening day trek around the Busch Stadium warning track to welcome in another season.

2:33 p.m. - 2:37 p.m.

Fredbird, Team Fredbird and Cardinals ownership and management are introduced to the crowd.

2:38 p.m.

Cardinals hall of famers parade around the warning track before stopping at home plate for the ceremony. MLB.com's John Denton previously reported that Ozzie Smith, Whitey Herzog, Ted Simmons, Bruce Sutter, Mark McGwire, Scott Rolen, Tom Herr, Tim McCarver, Jim Edmonds, Jason Isringhausen, Ray Lankford, Mike Shannon, Vince Coleman, John Tudor and Willie McGee are slated to be on hand for 2022 opening day.

Hall of Famers Ozzie Smith, Whitey Herzog, Ted Simmons & Bruce Sutter & #STLCards HOFers Mark McGwire, Scott Rolen, Tom Herr, Tim McCarver, Jim Edmonds, Jason Isringhausen, Ray Lankford, Mike Shannon, Vince Coleman, John Tudor & Willie McGee are scheduled to attend Opening Day. — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) April 4, 2022

2:48 p.m.

The Cardinals will show a special video tribute on the scoreboard.

2:53 p.m.

The 2022 Cardinals will be introduced via caravan along the warning track. Albert Pujols is expected to make his return to the Cardinals' starting lineup on opening day, with manager Oliver Marmol saying he will be the team's designated hitter.

Adam Wainwright is scheduled to make the start for the Cardinals with long-time battery-mate Yadier Molina doing the catching.

3:04 p.m.

The visiting Pirates will be introduced along the third base line.

3:06 p.m.

Fleet Street will perform the National Anthem, with the Color Guard presentation by Fort Leonard Wood.

3:09 p.m.

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown. The team has not announced who will be throwing out and catching the ceremonial first pitch yet.

3:15 p.m.

Wainwright will throw the first pitch of the 2022 season for the Cardinals to begin the game against the Pirates.

If you're going to the game, or any Cardinals game this season, here are some things to know about what you can bring inside:

- Fans can bring in bags, purses and soft-sided coolers not exceeding 10-inch by 10-inch by 8-inch, food, non-alcoholic beverages in factory-sealed plastic bottles no larger than two liters, empty cups, mugs or plastic bottles.

- Bags will be searched upon entry to Busch Stadium.

If you're not lucky enough to have a ticket to opening day, you can watch all the action on Bally Sports Midwest with Dan McLaughlin and Jim Edmonds calling the game. You can also listen to the broadcast on the radio home of the Cardinals, KMOX 1120. John Rooney, Ricky Horton and Mike Claiborne will be on the call.