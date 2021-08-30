ESPN: Former Cardinal Juan Encarnacion arrested, accused of sexually assaulting daughter

The ESPN report said the child's mother told authorities Encarnacion, 45, assaulted his daughter in May

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — A member of the 2006 St. Louis Cardinals World Series championship team has been arrested in the Dominican Republic.

ESPN reported Saturday that former Cardinal and 11-year Major League veteran outfielder Juan Encarnacion was arrested and accused of committing sexual assault against his daughter, who is a minor.

ESPN said Encarnacion is in custody in a jail in Santo Domingo, and that he will be presented before a judge on Saturday. The ESPN report said the child's mother told authorities Encarnacion, 45, assaulted his daughter in May.

Encarnacion played 11 years in the Major Leagues for the Tigers, Reds, Marlins, Dodgers and Cardinals. He is a two-time World Series champion, going 8 for 44 for the Cardinals in the 2006 postseason.