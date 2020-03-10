Pictures | Looking back on the legendary career of Cardinals Hall of Famer Bob Gibson

Bob Gibson gave St. Louis fans a lot of memories over the years. Here's a look at his legendary career in photographs

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals Hall of Famer Bob Gibson is one of the most intimidating athletes to ever play sports.

His intensity, talent and will carried him to a Hall of Fame career with the Cardinals.

On Friday, Gibson died at age 84 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He's the second Cardinals Hall of Famer the franchise has lost this year, after Lou Brock passed away in September.

Here's a look back on his career and life with the Cardinals in pictures:

Gibson was one of the most dominant pitchers in postseason history, winning two World Series with the Cardinals and the World Series MVP each time. The picture below is after Gibson closed out his first title in 1964.

Gibson was seemingly at his best in the 1967 World Series, where he won three games and had an ERA of 1.00.

On Oct. 2, 1968 Gibson set a then-baseball record and still World Series record when he struck out 17 Detroit Tigers.

Gibson won two Cy Young Awards and an MVP Award in his career his astounding 1968 season where he finished with a 1.12 ERA. The picture below is following his second Cy Young Award presentation.

Gibson and fellow Hall of Famer Lou Brock were staples at Cardinals opening days and events following their retirements.

Gibson also had a special friendship with his long-time catcher with the Cardinals, Tim McCarver. The pair combined to throw out the first pitch at Busch Stadium back in 2017.