STL Cardinals

Pictures | Looking back on the legendary career of Cardinals Hall of Famer Bob Gibson

Bob Gibson gave St. Louis fans a lot of memories over the years. Here's a look at his legendary career in photographs

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals Hall of Famer Bob Gibson is one of the most intimidating athletes to ever play sports.

His intensity, talent and will carried him to a Hall of Fame career with the Cardinals.

On Friday, Gibson died at age 84 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He's the second Cardinals Hall of Famer the franchise has lost this year, after Lou Brock passed away in September.

Here's a look back on his career and life with the Cardinals in pictures:

Gibson was one of the most dominant pitchers in postseason history, winning two World Series with the Cardinals and the World Series MVP each time. The picture below is after Gibson closed out his first title in 1964.

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson is embraced by third baseman Ken Boyer Oct.15,1964 as catcher Tim McCarver rushes up to congratulate the right hander. Embrace came after the final out in the seventh World Series game against the Yankees in St. Louis, which the Cards won 7-5, with Gibson going all the way. (AP photo)

Gibson was seemingly at his best in the 1967 World Series, where he won three games and had an ERA of 1.00.

Credit: AP
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson is congratulated by catcher Tim McCarver and third baseman Mike Shannon following his three-hit 7 to 2 victory over the Boston Red Sox to win the 1967 World Series at Fenway Park in Boston, Oct. 13, 1967. Also coming in to offer their congratulations is Bob Tolan (17) and Orlando Cepeda. (AP Photo)
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 1967, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals Lou Brock, left, Julian Javier, center, and Bob Gibson celebrate defeating the Boston Red Sox 7-2 to win the World Series, in Boston. The World Series starts in Boston on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2013, when the Red Sox will play the Cardinals in a rematch of the 1946, 1967 and 2004 Series. (AP Photo/File)

On Oct. 2, 1968 Gibson set a then-baseball record and still World Series record when he struck out 17 Detroit Tigers.

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 1968, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson throws to Detroit Tigers' Norm Cash in the ninth inning of the opening game of the World Series in St. Louis. Gibson struck Cash out for the 16th strikeout of the game and set a new World Series record. Looking on are catcher Tim McCarver, home plate umpire Tom Gorman and first base umpire Jim Honochick. On Thursday, Nov. 13, 2014, Clayton Kershaw became the first pitcher since Gibson in 1968 to win the National League MVP award. (AP Photo/ File)

Gibson won two Cy Young Awards and an MVP Award in his career his astounding 1968 season where he finished with a 1.12 ERA. The picture below is following his second Cy Young Award presentation.

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pitcher Bob Gibson of the St. Louis Cardinals, center lower right, was presented his second Cy Young Award as pitcher of the year before a game with the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night, April 24, 1971. "This team might be better all-around than our '68 club," Gibson said of the Cardinals. The 1968 Redbird team captured the National League pennant. Cardinal announcer Jim Woods, center, reads Gibson's citation while his teammates applaud. Gibson had a 23-7 record last season. He won Cy Young honors the first time in 1968.(AP Photo)

Gibson and fellow Hall of Famer Lou Brock were staples at Cardinals opening days and events following their retirements.

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former St. Louis Cardinals players Lou Brock, left, and Bob Gibson, right, both members of the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, talk in the Cardinals' dugout during a spring training baseball against the Florida Marlins, Wednesday, March 12, 2008, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Credit: AP
FILE - From left, in this April 8, 2013, file photo, former St. Louis Cardinals Ozzie Smith, Lou Brock and Bob Gibson are shown before the start of a baseball game between the Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds, in St. Louis. Cardinals Hall of Famer Lou Brock, a former base stealing champion, has had his left leg amputated below the knee due to an infection related to diabetes. The Cardinals and a longtime friend and business associate confirmed that the 76-year-old Brock had had the procedure done. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Gibson also had a special friendship with his long-time catcher with the Cardinals, Tim McCarver. The pair combined to throw out the first pitch at Busch Stadium back in 2017.

Credit: AP
FILE - In this May 17, 2017, file photo, Bob Gibson, left, and Tim McCarver, members of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, take part in a ceremony honoring the 50th anniversary of the victory, before a game between the Cardinals and the Boston Red Sox in St. Louis. Gibson is fighting pancreatic cancer. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch said the 83-year-old Hall of Famer was diagnosed with the cancer several weeks ago and revealed the news Saturday, July 13, 2019, to the other living Hall of Famers. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)


