Mike Shannon's curtain call | Cardinals to celebrate broadcaster's 50th and final year in 2021

2021 will be the last ride for Mike Shannon in the broadcast booth, and the Cardinals plan to celebrate him all season long

ST. LOUIS — A Cardinals legend is making a final curtain call in 2021.

This will be broadcaster Mike Shannon's final year in the booth, and the Cardinals are sending him off in style.

On Thursday, the Cardinals announced a season-long campaign to honor Shannon for his 50th and final season.

The campaign is presented by Budweiser, and will feature former Cardinals players and other celebrities congratulating Mike on his career and sharing their own personal stories via recorded tributes. There will also be a Mike Shannon bobblehead giveaway at a game to be determined this season.

“Mike Shannon has served as the voice of the Cardinals on the radio for generations of Cardinals fans and few announcers in the history of baseball have equaled his longevity in the booth,” Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III said in a release. “As he begins his final season behind the microphone, we are honored to congratulate him on his remarkable career and join with all of Cardinal Nation to express our appreciation for what he has meant to baseball in St. Louis.”

For 50 years, he has been the soundtrack to our summers.



This year, we're celebrating one final season with Mike Shannon in the KMOX booth.



Shannon, a St. Louis native and CBC grad, played for the Cardinals from 1962-1970. He was a key member of the 1964 and 1967 World Series championship teams.

He joined Jack Buck in the KMOX broadcast booth in 1972 and is one of just 14 announcers in baseball history to serve as long as 50 years in the broadcast booth. Shannon has been on the call for three World Series titles for the Cardinals and is a member of the team's Hall of Fame.

In his final year of 2021, Shannon is scheduled to call approximately 50 Cardinals home games this season.