Miles Mikolas heads back to IL with right forearm tightness

ST. LOUIS — The return of Miles Mikolas was short-lived for the Cardinals.

The team announced on Sunday they had put the right-handed starter back on the 10-day injured list with right forearm tightness, after Mikolas was removed from his first start of 2021 on Saturday night. Against the Cubs Saturday, Mikolas, 32, worked four innings, allowing one run. It was his first appearance for the team since the 2019 NLCS. He missed all of 2020 after undergoing right elbow surgery.

In a corresponding move, the Cardinals recalled pitcher Junior Fernandez from Triple-A Memphis.

Fernandez has appeared in one game for the Cardinals so far in 2021, and has pitched in 17 since debuting in 2019. So far in five games at Memphis this season Fernandez has a 3.38 ERA and 10 strikeouts in five and a third innings pitched.

The Cardinals finish their series with the Cubs on Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN.