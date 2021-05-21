Busch Stadium capacity expands to 30,000 just in time for Cubs series

Many Cardinals fans may be seeing the recently improved Ballpark Village for the first time.

ST. LOUIS — The Chicago Cubs are in town for a three-game series this weekend, and it’s like Opening Day all over again. That’s because starting Friday, Cardinals officials are loosening COVID-19 social-distancing restrictions and increasing capacity inside Busch Stadium.

On Opening Day, because of COVID-19, capacity was 14,000 people inside the ballpark. Starting Friday, it doubles, to nearly 30,000.

As a result, many people might be getting their first look at the recently expanded Ballpark Village.

St. Louis music producer Chuckii Bee was outside Busch Stadium on Friday morning, making a music video.

Bee said, “We’re here today to shoot a music video for my artist, Nadia London, for her first single off her viral album, 'The St. Louis Call on God.'”

Mike LaMartina, chief operating officer at Ballpark Village, said phase 2 is now complete.

“Salt + Smoke just opened last Friday,” LaMartina said. “Arch Apparel is open next to Baseballism.”

Dietz family members, wearing matching Cardinals jerseys, look like they’re from St. Louis, but they’re vacationing from Pennsylvania.

Jennifer Dietz said, “We’ve never been here before; it’s amazing. We just played a little cornhole in Cardinals Nation. We’re going to go to the Arch next.”

Inside the new location of Salt + Smoke, owner Tom Schmidt described a lunch order going out of the kitchen.

“We have ribs and pulled pork brisket and more ribs,” Schmidt said. “And our french fries — fried in beef fat — with cream corn, brisket, chili, coleslaw and our bacon and cheddar popovers.”

Schmidt showed us the view of Busch Stadium and Clark Street from Salt + Smoke’s balcony.

“Baseball and barbecue and bourbon and beer, it all adds up,” said Schmidt. “It’s the perfect St. Louis experience, and we’re excited to be able to offer that and be a part of it.”

The Weber family, from Iowa, is in town to watch their Cubs.

Tanner Weber talked about Ballpark Village.

“It’s beautiful,” he said. “We had dinner at Salt + Smoke last night. It was wonderful. The food was great. The atmosphere is great. We’re ready for the ballgame tonight.”