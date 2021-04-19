Reports: MLB upholds suspension for Reds' Castellanos from benches-clearing incident against Cardinals

CINCINNATI — Multiple outlets are reporting that Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos will have to end up serving out his two-game suspension stemming from the opening weekend incident against the Cardinals.
ESPN's Jeff Passan was among those to report Monday that MLB had denied Castellanos' appeal of his two-game suspension. Castellanos was originally cited for “his aggressive actions and for instigating a benches-clearing incident.”
Passan reports that MLB also cited "health-and-safety protocols as rationale for suspension."
The incident stemmed from Castellanos being hit by a pitch from Cardinals' pitcher Jake Woodford and then picking up the ball and "offering" it back to the pitcher. Castellanos eventually came around to score on a wild pitch and got tangled up with Woodford at home plate. Castellanos then stood over top of Woodford, yelling, before heading back towards the Cincinnati dugout.
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina took exception to the display and ran over to confront Castellanos. The benches and bullpens ended up clearing and more yelling and shoving ensued.
Molina was fined along with Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and pitcher Jordan Hicks, and Cincinnati infielder Eugenio Suárez and outfielder Jesse Winker.
The Associated Press reports this is the first discipline being handed down by Michael Hill in his new role as Major League Baseball's senior vice president for on-field operations. Hill, the former Miami Marlins' president of baseball operations, took over from Chris Young, who stayed just one season in the role of Joe Torre’s replacement as MLB's disciplinarian. Young left to become general manager of the Texas Rangers.