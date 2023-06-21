Nationals bring an end to Cardinals' 4-game winning streak on Wednesday

Miles Mikolas was the tough-luck loser, giving up only two runs over seven innings in the game in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Wednesday’s Game Report: Nationals 3, Cardinals 0

A steady rain cooled off the Cardinals’ bats on Wednesday, bringing an end to their four-game winning streak.

Trevor Williams and three Nationals relievers shut out the Cardinals on seven hits after they had scored a combined 30 runs in their previous four games.

Here is how Wednesday’s game broke down:

At the plate: The Cardinals could not get the big hit when they needed it, going 0-of-6 with runners in scoring position and leaving seven runners on base as they were shut out for the first time since May 29 … Their best scoring chance came in the sixth when Lars Nootbaar led off with a single and Nolan Arenado walked. A ground ball moved the runners to second and third, but Nolan Gorman struck out and Dylan Carlson grounded out … Gorman snapped an 0-of-26 streak with an infield single in the ninth … Brendon Donavan was 1-of-3 to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

On the mound: Mikolas gave up only a pair of infield singles before ninth-place hitter C.J. Abrams broke up the scoreless game with a home run into the Cardinals’ bullpen with two outs in the fifth. Back-to-back doubles in the sixth gave the Nationals their second run … Their final run scored when Andre Pallante gave up a leadoff double in the eighth and threw a wild pitch before an RBI groundout.

Key stat: This was the fourth time in 18 games in June that the Cardinals failed to hit a home run. They are 5-20 this season when they fail to hit at least one home run.

Worth noting: Jordan Walker, riding a career-high 13-game hitting streak, did not play in the game as manager Oli Marmol said Walker had been slowed because of a cold. He was removed from Tuesday night’s game after three at-bats … The Cardinals took a three-man taxi squad with them for the two-game trip to London, catcher Ivan Herrera and relievers JoJo Romero and James Naile, in case they have to make a roster move before one of the two games.