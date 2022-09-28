Pujols, Molina thank you cards available to sign this weekend

During the final homestand of the regular season, fans are invited to sign giant thank you cards for Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols.

ST. LOUIS — As the final homestand of the regular season approaches this weekend, fans are invited to sign thank you cards for Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols.

Bally Sports Midwest and the St. Louis Cardinals created 7-foot-tall thank you cards for Molina and Pujols who will be retiring after the end of the 2022 season.

Fans are invited to sign, thank and add personal messages to both Cardinals players for their contributions on and off the field in the St. Louis area.

The cards will be available this weekend as the Cardinals have their final regular season homestand against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The thank you cards will be available on Friday in the Together Credit Union Plaza at Ballpark Village from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. before the 7:15 p.m. game.

They will also be available on Saturday at the Budweiser Terrance inside Busch Stadium before the 6:15 p.m. game and during the early innings.

Both of the thank you cards will be presented to Pujols and Molina before the final regular-season game at Busch Stadium on Sunday.

The Cardinals won the National League Central Tuesday night, for the first time since 2019.

They sit as the No. 3 seed in the National League and will host the best-of-three Wild Card Series at Busch Stadium from Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9.

Find tickets for this week's final regular-season homestand at the St. Louis Cardinals website.

Find playoff tickets for the Wild Card series at the St. Louis Cardinals website.