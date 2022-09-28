Fans have high hopes for 'Red October': Latest on Cardinals' playoff push

It appears the team will host the best-of-three Wild Card Series against either the Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres or Milwaukee Brewers.

ST. LOUIS — For the first time since 2019, the Cardinals are the champions of the National League Central.

This is the 12th time the Cardinals have come out on top, more times than any other team in the division.

There’s a lot to celebrate in St. Louis. The team was all smiles Tuesday night popping a few bottles after the 6-2 win in Milwaukee over the Brewers.

The Cardinals still have seven games left on their schedule before heading to postseason play. The first of which is another matchup with the Brewers at 6:40 Wednesday night.

But, all eyes are on the playoffs now!

The Cardinals are the No. 3 seed in the National League right now.

It appears the team will host the best-of-three Wild Card Series against either the Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres or Milwaukee Brewers. That opening series is set to take place at Busch Stadium from Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9.

We checked the prices of tickets for those games online.

A couple of weeks ago, those wild card game tickets were as low as $20.

Wednesday morning, tickets for Game 1 of the Wild Card series are starting at $40 for standing room only. The price jumps to $102 to sit up high over right field in the bleachers. Ticket prices top off at $250 for a premium seat.

We took an early look at ticket prices for Game 3 of the Wild Card series. They’re currently listed as $60 for standing room only and topping off at around $250 for premium tickets.

Tickets are going to be in high demand.

We spoke with some Cardinals fans early Wednesday morning who say Tuesday night’s win isn’t just a big win for the team, it’s a dream come true for the city.

We talked to Ryne Schleicher inside a local bar. He tells us, “For somebody like me-- I've watched every single game… this is what bars and restaurants in St. Louis need. We need a ‘Red October’.”

Another fan, Dre Montez, says, "This is our real Disney movie happening right in front of us. Straight to DVD and the Hall of Fame… What is going on in baseball this year is magical."