Rangers beat Cardinals 6-4 Tuesday night

The Cardinals hit three home runs but lost to the Rangers for the second night in a row, dropping to 0-5 on the road trip.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The formula has been pretty simple for the Cardinals this year – when they hit three or more home runs, they generally win.

It didn’t work out that way on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals hit three home runs but lost to the Rangers for the second night in a row, dropping to 0-5 on the road trip. Going into the game the Cardinals had been 9-2 this season when they hit three or more homers.

The loss left the Cardinals 12 games under .500 at 25-37 for the season.

Here is how Tuesday night’s game broke down:

At the plate: The Cardinals’ home runs came from Nolan Arenado, a two-run shot in the first inning, and solo blasts from Willson Contreras and Jordan Walker in the sixth, his third of the year and first since rejoining the roster last weekend … The Cardinals were held to only four additional hits, two coming from leadoff hitter Brendan Donovan … They were 0-of-4 with runners in scoring position.

On the mound: Matthew Liberatore allowed four runs, including three in the fourth inning, in his four innings of work … Former Cardinal Adolis Garcia added a home run off Drew VerHagen in the fifth, part of a 4-of-4 night … The last Texas run came off Chris Stratton … Steven Matz was the most effective Cardinals pitcher, retiring all four batters he faced.

Worth noting: Dylan Carlson made his first rehab start for Memphis on Tuesday night and had a single and walked in two at-bats. He played five innings in center field and recorded an outfield assist.