Redbird Express will give Metro East fans rides to Busch Stadium

People can get on the bus at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights, and the service should be in place by Opening Day, March 30.

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Illinois — Cardinals fans in the Metro East will be able to ride the bus to baseball games at Busch Stadium once again.

Windstar Bus Lines is providing the Redbird Express from St. Clair Square to Busch Stadium on game days. The trip begins and ends at St. Clair Square Mall in Fairview Heights. Baseball fans will travel from there to Gate-6 on the east side of Busch Stadium, at the intersection of South Broadway and Spruce.

Windstar General Manager Evan Beard said passengers will ride in the comfort of 56-passenger coaches. The service was offered as recently as 2019, and Windstar is reestablishing it. Beard said as many as 1,300 people were utilizing the service on average.

Beard hopes people will once again take advantage of the convenience and safety of riding a bus to baseball games.

“Tickets will be available at redbirdexpress.com,” Beard said. “There are starting at $15 a seat. This will help to avoid traffic, parking, parking fees and allow the convenience of being picked up and dropped off curbside at the stadium.”

As a result of reestablishing the bus service, Windstar is hiring.

“We are looking for class A or B CDL drivers with airbrake endorsement looking to join our great staff,” he said. “We provide some extensive training and I think some of the safest and most experienced drivers in the industry.”

Beard said Windstar has ordered some double-decker buses to be used for the Redbird Express, and they should be available before Cardinals Opening Day, March 30.