Albert Pujols knocked out in semifinals of final career Home Run Derby

Pujols pulled off the first round upset over Kyle Schwarber and made some more classic memories before falling to Juan Soto in the semifinals.

ST. LOUIS — Albert Pujols provided another classic baseball moment Monday night in Los Angeles.

In the final Home Run Derby of his career, Pujols managed to advance to the second round, before falling to the Nationals' Juan Soto in the semifinals.

Pujols was able to top Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber in Round 1, after an overtime period. Both Pujols and Schwarber tied with 13 home runs in the first round, but Pujols launched seven home runs to Schwarber's six in the overtime period to advance.

There was a special moment near the end of Pujols' first round, where many of the All-Stars came over to give him a round of applause in appreciation for his career.

Nationals superstar Soto ended up getting the better of Pujols in the semifinals of the Derby, knocking out the Cardinals' legend 16 home runs to 15.

Soto went on to win the Home Run Derby title over the Mariners' Julio Rodriguez.

At 42 years old, Pujols is the oldest participant in Home Run Derby history.

This is the fifth time in Pujols' career he competed in the Home Run Derby previously swinging in the 2003, 2007, 2009 and 2015 derbies.

Pujols will play in the 2022 All-Star Game on Tuesday, as a special selection from the MLB Commissioner's Office.

For the season, Pujols has six home runs, to put him at 685 total for his career. With 15 more, Pujols would become just the fourth member of the 700 home run club, joining Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth. With 12 more home runs, he'd pass Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the all-time list.

Pujols has announced that 2022 will be his final year in the majors, signing a one-year deal to return to St. Louis for one final season. For his career, Pujols is a 2-time MVP, 11-time All-Star, 6-time Silver Slugger, 2-time Gold Glover and 2-time World Series champion.