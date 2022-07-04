Watch: Cardinals honor legendary trio of Pujols, Wainwright and Molina before opening day

Here's your warning. You may need some tissues to get through this tribute from the Cardinals to three of their legends.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — It was no secret who the stars of 2022 opening day at Busch Stadium were.

The legendary trio of Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright stole the show all day at the ballpark.

The trio even got their own special pregame entrance, complete with a video narrated by St. Louis native and Hollywood star Jon Hamm.

Pujols and Molina have stated 2022 will be their final season in the Majors. Wainwright hasn't fully committed to hanging it up after this year.

Here's your warning. This opening day tribute video may require some tissues to get through.

"All great performances must eventually have their last episode. Scripting the end is difficult. Finales have to do more than just satisfy you on a character level. They have to be the conclusion of the entire journey," Hamm said as highlights from Pujols, Molina and Wainwright's careers played.

Shows have finales, but characters stay with us forever. pic.twitter.com/yCUvHAJsu0 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 7, 2022

"They become part of the fabric of our lives. Their seasons mark the passage of time in our lives, too. Seasons that allow us to look back and reminisce," Hamm said of "good characters" like the Cardinals' trio.

"Characters don't go away forever. They stay with us in different ways. That's why the ending needs to be celebrated. Celebrated with style, charisma, class and greatness... Just like our characters."