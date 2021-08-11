Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson named NL Rookie of the Year finalist

Dylan Carlson's impressive rookie season in St. Louis has him up for National League Rookie of the Year

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals' best rookie in 2021 is up for some hardware after his first full season.

Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson was named a finalist for the National League Rookie of the Year Award on Monday. Reds second baseman Jonathan India and Marlins starter Trevor Rogers are the other finalists in the National League.

Carlson had the second-most hits, third-most doubles and sixth-most RBIs of any rookie in baseball in 2021.

For the season, Carlson hit .266 with an OPS of .763. He hit 16 home runs and drove in 61 runs in 478 at-bats.

Carlson's eight outfield assists were fourth-most in the National League in 2021 as well.

These young guys brought it.



In the American League, former Cardinal Randy Arozarena and his Rays teammate Wander Franco are finalists, along with Astros starter Luis Garcia.

Arozarena hit .274 in his first full MLB season with the Rays in 2021, with an OPS of .815 and 20 home runs and 69 RBI in 141 games. Arozarena also had 20 stolen bases and 32 doubles on the season.

The Cardinals have already made history this awards season. On Sunday night, the Cardinals set an MLB record with five Gold Glove wins.

Three infielders and two outfielders took home Gold Gloves Sunday night, the most for a single team in a single season since the awards were first handed out in 1957. The Cardinals winners were:

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt — fourth of his career

Second baseman Tommy Edman — first of his career

Third baseman Nolan Arenado — ninth of his career

Left fielder Tyler O'Neill — second of his career

Center fielder Harrison Bader — first of his career