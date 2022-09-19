Cardinals recall Yepez, option Gorman to Memphis

Gorman has appeared in 89 games for the Cardinals in his rookie season, hitting .226 with a .721 OPS, 14 home runs and 35 RBIs.

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals have swapped one young player for another as they begin an eight-game road trip.

The team announced Monday night, Sept. 19 it had recalled infielder/outfielder Juan Yepez and sent infielder Nolan Gorman to Memphis.

In 63 games with the major league club this season, Yepez has hit 11 home runs and driven in 27 runs while hitting .252. Yepez has been rehabbing in Memphis since the beginning of August.

Gorman has appeared in 89 games for the Cardinals in his rookie season, hitting .226 with a .721 OPS, 14 home runs and 35 RBIs.

The Cardinals begin an eight-game road trip Tuesday, Sept. 20 in San Diego.