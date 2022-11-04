Cardinals' Arenado named National League Player of the Week

In his first three games of the year, Arenado hit .500 with two home runs, three doubles, seven RBI and an OPS of 1.788.

ST. LOUIS — We're just three games into the 2022 season, and Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is already bringing home awards.

Arenado was named the National League Player of the Week on Monday for the first week of the 2022 season, which for the Cardinals, consisted of three games against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

This is the seventh time Arenado has been named the NL Player of the Week, but it's his first time bringing home the honor in a Cardinals uniform.

The NL Player of the Week... NOLAN ARENADO!



Three of the past four NL POTW Awards have been won by Cardinals (O'Neill, Bader). pic.twitter.com/MhSjfkcrvd — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 11, 2022

The Cardinals went 2-1 in their opening week series against Pittsburgh, with Monday's finale postponed due to rain.

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman took home the Player of the Week Award in the American League. Bregman hit .429 in his opening series, smashing two home runs and driving in six runs.

The Cardinals will resume their 2022 schedule on Tuesday at home against the Kansas City Royals.