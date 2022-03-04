Chilly and perhaps damp weather for Opening Day at Busch Stadium

A few showers are possible during the afternoon and early evening hours Thursday, which could put a damper on the festivities.

ST. LOUIS — An active weather pattern is expected for the week ahead across the St. Louis area. While the threat of severe weather looks to remain to our south this week, more cold air will arrive just in time for the Cardinals to take the field at Busch Stadium for the first time this season on Thursday.

Much of Monday is expected to be on the dry side, more moisture will slide back in later Monday night into the first part of Tuesday as showers and even a few rumbles of thunder increase. There will be a break in the rain chances for Tuesday afternoon while we wait for the next round of showers. Later Tuesday night into early Wednesday will again turn damp as more showers and perhaps a thunderstorm drift through the region. Afternoon high temperatures Monday through Wednesday will be in the 60s.

The upper-level pattern turns colder for Wednesday night into early Saturday. As a result, much colder weather will settle into the area for the end of the week. Thursday, clouds will dominate with a stiff breeze from the northwest only allowing temperatures to climb into the low to mid-50s.

A few showers are possible during the afternoon and early evening hours Thursday. This could impact the opening day festivities at Busch Stadium as the Cardinals open the season against the Pittsburgh Pirates. While the showers are expected to be scattered and not especially heavy, the chilly temperatures and breeze will add an extra chill to any wet weather.

Friday remains quite cool with highs only in the 40s to near 50. Partly cloudy skies may turn mostly cloudy for a time during the afternoon with the cold air overhead.