Here's who's on the St. Louis Cardinals' opening day roster

Before the addition of Jordan Walker to the roster will be official, the Cardinals will have to make another roster move to open a spot on the 40-man roster.

JUPITER, Fla. — The news that Cardinal fans have been waiting for all spring came on Saturday night.

John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, told reporters at the team’s game in Port St. Lucie that 20-year-old Jordan Walker will be on the opening-day roster. The complete roster, barring any unexpected moves, was later announced in a press release by the team.

Before the addition of Walker to the roster will be official, the Cardinals will have to make another roster move to open a spot on the 40-man roster.

The Cardinals made some other moves on Saturday, according to the MiLB transactions log, optioning Juan Yepez, Genesis Cabrera and JoJo Romero to Memphis and adding Taylor Motter to the 40-man roster, meaning he and Alec Burleson will fill the final two spots among the 13 position players on the roster.

The final spots in the bullpen went to right-hander Andre Pallante and left-handers Zack Thompson and Packy Naughton, who edged out non-roster left-hander Andrew Suarez, who did not allow a run all spring.

Adam Wainwright, Wilking Rodriguez and Paul DeJong will begin the season on the injured list.

Here is the anticipated 26-man opening-day roster:

Pitchers – Jack Flaherty, Giovanny Gallegos, Ryan Helsley, Jordan Hicks, Steven Matz, Miles Mikolas, Jordan Montgomery, Packy Naughton, Andre Pallante, Chris Stratton, Zack Thompson, Drew VerHagen and Jake Woodford.

Catchers – Willson Contreras and Andrew Knizner.

Infielders – Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan, Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman and Taylor Motter.

Outfielders – Alec Burleson, Dylan Carlson, Lars Nootbaar, Tyler O’Neill and Jordan Walker.