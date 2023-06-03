Top prospect Jordan Walker cracks opening day roster for Cardinals

It's official. Baseball's No. 4 prospect Jordan Walker is headed to St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — After a spring of speculation, the Cardinals have the answer. Jordan Walker is coming to St. Louis for opening day. The team announced its opening day roster on Saturday night, and baseball's No. 4 overall prospect according to MLB.com is on the squad.

Here's how the Cardinals roster breaks down for opening day against the Blue Jays:

Pitchers (13): Miles Mikolas, Jack Flaherty, Jordan Montgomery, Jake Woodford, Steven Matz, Packy Naughton, Andre Pallante, Zach Thompson, Drew VerHagen, Chris Stratton, Giovanny Gallegos, Jordan Hicks, and Ryan Helsley.

Catchers (2): Willson Contreras and Andrew Knizner

Infielders (6): Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, Brendan Donovan, Tommy Edman, Nolan Gorman and Taylor Motter

Outfielders (5): Tyler O'Neill, Jordan Walker, Lars Nootbaar, Dylan Carlson and Alex Burleson

Injured list (3): Paul DeJong, Wilking Rodriguez and Adam Wainwright

Some of the notable names left off the opening day roster include outfielder/first baseman Juan Yepez and lefty relievers Genesis Cabrera and JoJo Romero.

Walker makes the team at just 20 years old, after an impressive spring. Walker is hitting .286 with three home runs, nine RBI's, two stolen bases and an OPS of .816 this spring. He is expected to start in left field. Walker was a first round pick of the Cardinals back in 2020.