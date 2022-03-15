Here's when you can watch and listen to St. Louis Cardinals spring training games

JUPITER, Fla. — Baseball is back, and if you can't wait to see the St. Louis Cardinals in action on the field, you are in luck.
The Cardinals kick off their spring training schedule on Friday with a 12:05 game against the Houston Astros. You can watch the game on Bally Sports Midwest or listen to it on KMOX radio.
Dan McLaughlin will call the action with Jim Edmonds and Brad Thompson on Bally Sports, and John Rooney, Ricky Horton and Mike Claiborne will be behind the microphone on KMOX.
The full radio and TV schedule is as follows:
- Friday, March 18, 12:05 p.m. vs. Astros — Bally Sports Midwest and KMOX
- Sunday, March 20, 12:10 p.m. at Mets — MLB.TV and KMOX
- Monday, March 21, 5:05 p.m. at Nationals — KMOX radio only
- Tuesday, March 22, 12:05 p.m. vs. Marlins — Bally Sports Midwest and KMOX
- Wednesday, March 23, 12:05 p.m. at Astros — KMOX radio only
- Friday, March 25, 12:05 p.m. vs. Nationals — Bally Sports Midwest and KMOX radio
- Saturday, March 26, 12:05 p.m. vs. Marlins — Bally Sports Midwest and KMOX radio
- Sunday, March 27, 12:10 p.m. at Mets — MLB.TV and KMOX radio
- Monday, March 28, 12:05 p.m. vs. Astros — Bally Sports Midwest and KMOX radio
- Wednesday, March 30, 12:05 p.m. at Nationals — KMOX radio only
- Thursday, March 31, 5:40 p.m. at Marlins — Bally Sports Midwest and KMOX radio
- Friday, April 1, 12:05 vs. Mets — Bally Sports Midwest and KMOX radio
- Saturday, April 2, 5:05 p.m. at Astros — KMOX radio only
- Monday, April 4, 12:05 p.m. vs. Nationals — KMOX radio only
- Tuesday, April 5, 10:05 a.m. at Marlins — KMOX radio only