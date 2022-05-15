'It was a dream come true': Albert Pujols takes the mound at Busch Stadium, finishes off win for Cardinals

Albert Pujols has done just about everything you can on a baseball field—except pitch. That changed Sunday night against the San Francisco Giants.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols has done pretty much everything in his major league career. He had never pitched—until Sunday night.

Pujols took the mound in the ninth inning with the Cardinals leading 15-2 against the San Francisco Giants.

"They were looking and I was like, 'Hey I'll do it why not.' It was a dream come true. Now I can say that I did it. And it was fun. It wasn't fun giving up two bombs, but I think the fans had a good time and I'm sure the guys that took me deep did, too," Pujols said after the game.

Pujols was the Cardinals' DH in the game, and had already gone 2 for 3 with two walks and and RBI when manager Oliver Marmol moved him onto the mound for the ninth.

Pujols walked his first batter, Darin Ruf on five pitches. The second batter he faced, Austin Slater lined out to center fielder Harrison Bader for the first out of the inning.

Giants third baseman Evan Longoria came up next, and sent a line drive single to left field. Longoria had the Cardinals throw the ball he hit out of the game, to save a memento of his single off Pujols.

.@Evan3Longoria got a hit off @PujolsFive and asked to keep the ball 😭 pic.twitter.com/c9xLqGn8Vf — MLB (@MLB) May 16, 2022

Pujols nearly got out of the inning with a double play off the bat of Thairo Estrada, but it was only good for a force out at second base.

The future hall of famer ran into some trouble from there.

He gave up a two-run home run to Luis Gonzalez, a position player who pitched the eighth inning for the Giants, and then gave up a solo shot to Giants catcher Joey Bart.

"He needs to keep (his) pitches down," Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina joked after the game.

Pujols got LaMonte Wade Jr. to ground out to Brendan Donovan to finish the inning, and the game. The Cardinals won 15-6.

After his first outing as a pitcher, Pujols owns a career ERA of 36.00.

"That's one of the reasons this season is magical. Stuff like that can happen," Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright said after the game.