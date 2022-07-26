Blue Jays blast Cardinals 10-3 to open series in Toronto

A grand slam from Blue Jays center fielder George Springer broke the game open in the sixth inning.

TORONTO, ON — Tuesday’s Game Report: Blue Jays 10, Cardinals 3

The fact that both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado were not in the Cardinals lineup on Tuesday night was not the reason for their loss to the Blue Jays in Toronto.

Poor performances out of starter Andre Pallante and relievers Jordan Hicks and Junior Fernandez had a lot more to do with the blowout win by the Blue Jays.

Pallante allowed three runs in the first inning, then the Blue Jays broke open a 3-3 game by scoring five runs off Hicks and Fernandez in the sixth inning, the big blow a grand slam homer by George Springer off Fernandez.

Goldschmidt and Arenado did not make the trip to Toronto because they have not been vaccinated against Covid-19. It’s the first time in the last two seasons that both of them have been out of the starting lineup at the same time.

Here is how the game broke down:

At the plate: Dylan Carlson drove in two of the Cardinals’ runs with a home run in the first inning, his sixth of the season, and a single in the third … Their other run scored on an RBI single by Albert Pujols in the third, when the Cardinals tied the game 3-3 … Tommy Edman and Corey Dickerson joined Carlson with two-hit games … Lars Nootbaar reached base three times on a single and two walks … They loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth but Tyler O’Neill flew out to the warning track in right to end the game.

On the mound: Pallante gave up four hits in the first inning, including a two-run homer by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and then allowed singles to the first two hitters he faced in the second. A double play followed and Pallante ended up retiring the next seven hitters he faced but left the game after just four innings and 78 pitches … After throwing a 1-2-3 fifth inning, Hicks could not get out of the sixth, allowing three hits and two walks, leaving with the bases loaded. Fernandez relieved and allowed the grand slam to Springer and then gave up two more runs, including another homer, in the seventh.

Key stat: The Cardinals fell to 3-8 in road games in July and during those 11 games their starting pitchers have allowed 45 earned runs in 51 innings, an ERA of 7.94. In only one of those 11 games has the starter pitched six innings.

Worth noting: A third Cardinal, backup catcher Austin Romine, also did not make the trip because of Canada’s COVID rules … Reliever Johan Oviedo was expected to miss the two-game series, but he was able to go to the Canadian consulate in Miami on Monday’s day off to get his Cuban passport renewed, then was able to travel to Toronto in time for the game ..

Looking ahead: Adam Wainwright will get the start in the final game of the brief series on Wednesday night.

