Here's when you can watch and listen to St. Louis Cardinals spring training games

Fans can catch some Cardinals spring training games on KMOX radio and on TV through Bally Sports Midwest or MLB.TV.

ST. LOUIS — If you can’t wait to see the St. Louis Cardinals take the field at Busch Stadium, there’s another opportunity to see the action ahead of the regular season.

Fans will be able to catch 29 spring training games on either Bally Sports Midwest, KMOX radio/Cardinals Radio Network affiliates or streaming through the MLB app or Cardinals website.

Bally Sports Midwest will air 15 games, and each game will also be streamed live on the Bally Sports app and website. The new play-by-play announcer for the Cards, Chip Caray, will call the action alongside Brad Thompson and Jim Edmonds.

KMOX will broadcast 15 spring training games. The games will also be carried on 146 Cardinals Radio Networks affiliate stations, according to a news release from the team. Fans should check their local listings for details.

An additional nine games will be streamed on the Cardinals website and MLB app featuring play-by-play and commentary from KMOX broadcasters Mike Claiborne, Tom Ackerman and Matt Pauley.

Additional Cardinals spring training games may be televised by opposing teams and available for streaming on the MLB app, MLB.TV or Cardinals website.

Full Cardinals spring training schedule:

Saturday, Feb. 25, 12:05 p.m. vs. Nationals – Bally Sports Midwest and KMOX.

Sunday, Feb. 26, 12:10 p.m. vs. Marlins – Bally Sports Midwest and KMOV.

Monday, Feb. 27, 12:05 p.m. vs. Mets – ESPN and KMOX.

Tuesday, Feb. 28,12:05 p.m. vs. Nationals – cardinals.com.

Thursday, March 2, 12:05 p.m. vs. Astros – cardinals.com.

Friday, March 3, 12:05 p.m. vs. Marlins – cardinals.com.

Saturday, March 4, 12:05 p.m. vs. Nationals – KMOX.

Sunday, March 5, 12:05 p.m. vs. Mets – Bally Sports Midwest and KMOV.

Monday, March 6, 12:05 p.m. vs. Astros – Bally Sports Midwest and cardinals.com.

Tuesday, March 7, 12:05 p.m. vs. Tigers – MLB app.

Wednesday, March 8, 12:05 p.m. vs. Yankees – MLB.TV.

Thursday, March 9, 12:05 p.m. vs. Nicaragua – Bally Sports Midwest.

Friday, March 10, 5:05 p.m. vs. Mets – Bally Sports Midwest and KMOX.

Saturday, March 11, 12:05 p.m. vs. Astros – KMOX.

Sunday, March 12, 12:05 p.m. vs. Nationals – Bally Sports Midwest and KMOX.

Tuesday, March 14, 12:05 p.m. vs. Astros – cardinals.com.

Wednesday, March 15, 12:10 p.m. vs. Mets – MLB.TV and cardinals.com.

Thursday, March 16, 12:05 p.m. vs. Astros – Bally Sports Midwest and KMOX.

Friday, March 17, 12:10 p.m. vs. Marlins – Bally Sports Midwest and cardinals.com.

Saturday, March 18, 12:05 p.m. vs. Tigers – Bally Sports Midwest and KMOX.

Sunday, March 19, 12:10 p.m. vs. Mets – MLB.TV and KMOX.

Monday, March 20, 12:05 p.m. vs. Marlins – Bally Sports Midwest and cardinals.com.

Tuesday, March 21, 12:05 p.m. vs. Nationals – Bally Sports Midwest and cardinals.com.

Wednesday, March 22, 12:10 p.m. vs. Marlins – Bally Sports Midwest and cardinals.com.

Thursday, March 23, 12:05 p.m. vs. Yankees – Bally Sports Midwest and KMOX.

Friday, March 24, 5:05 p.m. vs. Nationals – KMOX.

Saturday, March 25, 12:05 p.m. vs. Marlins – Bally Sports Midwest and KMOX.

Saturday, March 25, 5:10 p.m. vs. Mets – MLB.TV.

Sunday, March 26, 10:05 a.m. vs. Astros – KMOX.

Monday, March 27, 12:05 p.m. vs. Orioles.