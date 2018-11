On Saturday night at Stifel Theatre, the Musial Awards recognized some of the most compelling figures in sports: athletes and coaches who demonstrated the true spirit of sportsmanship.

Receiving the Stan Musial Lifetime Achievement Award for Sportsmanship was Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Thome.

Thome is regarded as one of the great power hitters of all time. He also is revered as one of the best people the sport has known.

Frank Cusumano sat him down for a candid conversation.

