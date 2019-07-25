ST. LOUIS — MLS4TheLou wrote a check for $100,000 to boys and girls soccer teams in 31 Saint Louis Public Schools on July 24.

Many youth soccer players in the area will return to school with new soccer equipment thanks to community support surrounding the push to bring a Major League Soccer (MLS) team to St. Louis.

St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) and Mathews-Dickey Boys' and Girls' Club will share the funds donated.

Mathews-Dickey is a non-profit organization designed to provide structured recreational activities to neighborhood kids.

“Giving back to Saint Louis Public Schools and Mathews-Dickey are examples of our ownership group’s commitment to building a team that will not only excel on the field, but also within our community,” said Carolyn Kindle Betz, member of the MLS4TheLou ownership group and president of Enterprise Holdings Foundation.

The support comes at a great time for SLPS, as the school district aims to expand soccer programs to more of its students.

