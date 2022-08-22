'I now have mad respect for these drivers': 5 On Your Side’s Monica Adams serves as official starter at Bommarito 500

This is the one time Monica Adams wouldn't suggest you slow down while driving.

ST. LOUIS — Today in St. Louis anchor Monica Adams has asked drivers to slow down when hitting the roads for the last 17 years. Irony played out this weekend.

On Saturday, speed was the only thing she and thousands of others were thinking about as the Bommarito 500 took center stage at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Adams represented 5 On Your Side and all of St. Louis as the honorary starter riding with IndyCar driver Davey Hamilton. Before the race, Monica took part in the pre-race festivities alongside St. Louis Blues Coach Craig Berube, national anthem singer Generald Wilson, Miss Missouri Mikala McGhee, Curtis Francois, owner of WWT Raceway, John Bommarito and Chuck Wallace of Bommarito Automotive.

Adams was given tips beforehand from several of the IndyCar drivers including Simon Pagenaud and Alexander Rossi to have a blast, relax and trust in the experience of your driver.

"I was a bundle of nerves while also super excited for this amazing opportunity to showcase St. Louis and 5 On Your Side in the national spotlight,” Adams said.

Hamilton took Adams around the track at WWT Raceway two times while being trailed by the entire field of drivers. Hamilton and Adams pulled off and the official race kicked off behind them.

Adams told 5 On Your Side photographer Tom Stasiak it was the most exhilarating experience.

"I now have mad respect for these drivers that go 180 mph and higher in a packed field for 250 laps and more,” she said. "These are truly incredible athletes to sustain the G-force and constantly have keen awareness around them. Wow, just wow!”

Josef Newgarden won for the 4th time in six years including the last three. The Bommarito 500 was on a rain delay and when it started back up, there were less than 45 laps to go.