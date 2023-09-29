What to know about the NHRA Midwest Nationals

The drag race event is taking over World Wide Technology Raceway in the Metro East.

MADISON, Ill. — Professional drag racing is happening at World Wide Technology Raceway from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2023.

The NHRA Midwest Nationals is taking place just outside of St. Louis. This event includes Camping World Drag Racing Series and the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

Schedule

Saturday

The Midway was scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday with qualifying for various series throughout the day. These included the Pro Stock Qualifying Sessions at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., and Nitro Qualifying Sessions at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Sunday

The Midway was scheduled to open at 9 a.m. with elimination rounds throughout the day. Pro Stock Finals were scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Nitro Eliminations Finals were scheduled for 4:40 p.m.

Tickets

Tickets are available via MetroTix at this link. Single-day and 3-day event tickets were available as of Friday night. Prices for adults ranged from $75 to $195.

On-site parking costs $20. Camping sites were also available.

The NHRA Finish Line Club for an additional $119 per day gives spectators access to breakfast, lunch, and snacks throughout the day.

Discounts for some tickets were available for military and children under 12.

Will call and ticketing hours were 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

TV schedule