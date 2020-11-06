NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli thinks about leaving sport over disagreement with flag policy

He said he didn't approve where NASCAR was heading, such as the announcement of its Confederate flag policy or perhaps NASCAR official Kirk Price, who is black, kneeling during the national anthem Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

"Well its been a fun ride and dream come true but if this is the direction Nascar is headed we will not participate after 2020 season is over , i don't believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken ppl right to fly what ever flag they love. I could care less about the Confederate Flag but there are ppl that do and it doesn't make them a racist all you are doing is f---ing one group to cater to another and i ain't spend the money we are to participate in any political BS!! So everything is for SALE!!"