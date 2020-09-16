Holt, Jackson and Fletcher among nominees for 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame

Will any of these guys find their way into Canton in 2021?

ST. LOUIS — The NFL may have left St. Louis, but there are plenty of former Rams still getting attention when it comes to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame released its first list of modern-era nominees for 2021 enshrinement, and there are some fan-favorite Rams on the list.

Wide receiver Torry Holt is once again up for induction. Holt's bid came up just short in 2020, and is one of nine players who were finalists back in the mix this year. Holt accumulated 1,3382 yards and 74 touchdowns in 11 seasons in the NFL.

This is former Rams running back Steven Jackson's first year eligible for induction. Jackson was often a bright spot for the bad Rams teams of the mid 2000's to early 2010's. In 12 years in the league, Jackson rushed for 11,438 yards and scored 78 total touchdowns.

Former Super Bowl champion linebacker London Fletcher is also among the nominees this year. Fletcher started his career in St. Louis, playing for the Rams from 1998-2001. Fletcher had 23 interceptions and and 2,039 total tackles in 16 years in the league.

Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson, Jared Allen and Charles Woodson are some of the notable names among the first-year eligible players in 2021.

MORE SPORTS