ST. LOUIS — If you bought Rams gear or tickets in the years before the team took off for Los Angeles, the Rams may end up owing you money.

On Wednesday, Judge Timothy J. Boyer said a class action lawsuit against the team could move forward. The approval of class action status said the gear and tickets would not have the same value if the team was honest about their intention to leave the city.

Back in 2016, James Pudlowski, Louis C. Cross III, Gail Henry and Steve Henry filed a lawsuit against the Rams saying the team misled the public when saying they did not intend to "lead the charge" out of St. Louis. The lawsuit cited media interviews by Stan Kroenke and Kevin Demoff.

The lawsuit said the team violated the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act, which prohibits misleading the public in connection with the sale or advertisement of merchandise. The lawsuit called the media interviews a coordinated campaign of misrepresentation and omissions.

This is the second class-action filed against the Rams. In December, the Rams agreed to a deal that would pay out millions of dollars to former Personal Seat License holders.