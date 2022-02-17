Rams' lackluster LA Super Bowl parade is far cry from St. Louis scenes in 2000

Frank Cusumano was going to show footage of the Rams' parade on Wednesday night... But then had a better idea instead.

ST. LOUIS — The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl. That's a fact St. Louisans can't refute. It happened.

However, the team that left our town is still providing some fodder for comedy. Did you happen to check out their championship parade on Wednesday in LA?

Well, let's just say it didn't inspire the wildest of scenes along the route.

USA Today writer Andrew Joseph shared some pictures of the caravan saying, "I think there are more cops than fans at the Rams parade."

For the Win and Golfweek's Andy Nesbitt shared a video saying, "There are more Aaron Donald abs at this game than Rams fans."

Spectrum News reporter Jada Montemarano shared some scenes from the parade route... Which looked more like a ghost town.

There are hundreds of fans at the LA Coliseum where the Rams rally will take place around 12 pm. But the parade starts in an hour and the route is empty! Where are you Rams fans?! pic.twitter.com/K2PQon6OKI — Jada Montemarano (@JadaMontemarano) February 16, 2022

There was a crowd at the LA Coliseum, where the parade culminated with a ceremony. But... it's safe to say the celebration left a lot to be desired for a championship-winning party.

You couldn't say the same thing about how St. Louis showed up to celebrate its Super Bowl-winning Rams in 2000 when they returned home.

A crowd of more than 100,000 lined Market Street to celebrate the city's conquering heroes.