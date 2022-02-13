The 'Greatest Show on Turf' St. Louis Rams live on in Super Bowl memories
We were there for the only Super Bowl title in St. Louis history. The "Greatest Show on Turf" Rams were one-of-a-kind.
AP/KSDK
Not only have St. Louis professional sports teams won a number of championships in the 75 years KSDK has existed, they've also have a flair for the dramatic.
Few did it better than the 1999-2000 St. Louis Rams.
An Underdog Rises: Kurt Warner rides to the rescue
After an injury to starting quarterback Trent Green in the preseason, an unknown journeyman stepped into the spotlight.
Undrafted and unknown out of Northern Iowa, at the time Kurt Warner was most-known for his days lighting up the scoreboard for the Iowa Barnstormers of the Arena League.
But as soon as he took the reins for the Rams, the rest, as they say, is history.
Warner was the league MVP and led the Rams to a 13-3 regular-season record in 1999. The team averaged more than 32 points a game including the postseason.
The Rams were known as the "Greatest Show on Turf" for their ascension as one of the most prolific offenses in the history of professional football.
Warner was joined by fellow future Hall of Famers wide receiver Isaac Bruce, running back Marshall Faulk and tackle Orlando Pace. Wide receiver Torry Holt and head coach Dick Vermeil are Hall of Fame finalists in 2022.
Super Bowl XXXIV: "The Tackle" makes history
5 On Your Side was there as the Rams defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win the NFC title thanks to a late game-winning touchdown from receiver Ricky Proehl.
We were also there in Atlanta as the Rams brought home their only Super Bowl title with a victory over the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 30, 2000.
The Rams took the late lead with less than two minutes left in the game thanks to a 73-yard touchdown pass from Warner to Bruce. A Jeff Wilkins kick put St. Louis up 23-16.
But the Titans had time left, and quarterback Steve McNair drove them all the way down the field.
Then, St. Louis native linebacker Mike Jones made one of the most famous plays in NFL history. Jones tackled Tennessee receiver Kevin Dyson as time expired to keep the Titans one yard short of the end zone.
The game was over and the Rams were champions.
Looking Back on the Legacy: The memories live on
5 On Your Side was there for the championship parade that flooded the streets of downtown St. Louis.
“What made that Rams team so special is that what happened was so unexpected. They won just four games the year before and then in the pre-season their starting quarterback Trent Green was injured and done for the year," 5 On Your Side anchor and then-sportscaster Mike Bush remembered. "They could turn what happened next into a movie and now they have! They became not only the best team in the NFL but one of the most exciting teams in the history of the league. I was so lucky to be in the broadcast booth as the Gateway to the West became the gateway to the best football team in the world.”
The Rams reached the Super Bowl two seasons later as well, falling to the New England Patriots and Tom Brady on a last-second field goal.
The Rams relocated back to Los Angeles following the 2015 season, but the memories of the "Greatest Show on Turf" still live on in St. Louis.
