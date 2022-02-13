The 'Greatest Show on Turf' St. Louis Rams live on in Super Bowl memories

“What made that Rams team so special is that what happened was so unexpected. They won just four games the year before and then in the pre-season their starting quarterback Trent Green was injured and done for the year," 5 On Your Side anchor and then-sportscaster Mike Bush remembered. "They could turn what happened next into a movie and now they have! They became not only the best team in the NFL but one of the most exciting teams in the history of the league. I was so lucky to be in the broadcast booth as the Gateway to the West became the gateway to the best football team in the world.”