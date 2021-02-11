Report: Stan Kroenke offered $100 million to settle Rams relocation lawsuit in St. Louis

Front Office Sports also reported that other owners around the league have been "underwhelmed" by Kroenke's inability to settle the lawsuit yet

ST. LOUIS — According to a new report, Rams owner Stan Kroenke has already tried to get out of his legal troubles in St. Louis, with no success.

A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports reported on Wednesday that Kroenke had offered $100 million to settle the ongoing lawsuit in St. Louis over the relocation of the Rams. Perez reported the offer was part of the presentation at the NFL Owners meeting in October, but there was no timeframe on when the offer was pitched to the St. Louis legal team.

The reported offer was not accepted, and the lawsuit is still on track to go to trial in January, barring a settlement agreement.

Perez also reported that other owners around the league have been "underwhelmed" by Kroenke's inability to settle the lawsuit yet.

ESPN's Seth Wickersham has also reported on the NFL Owners meeting last month, reporting Kroenke was angling to avoid paying for the cost of the ongoing lawsuit.

In recent Rams lawsuit news, the Missouri court of appeals denied the NFL and Kroenke's petition to move the impending trial out of St. Louis.

Lawyers for the league have argued it would be hard to get an "unbiased" jury in the city where the Rams used to play.

The league has appealed multiple rulings in the lawsuit already and come up empty in the court of appeals.

"They've already filed 10 writs and have now lost all 10. It's the legal equivalent of a hail mary. But there's no Drew Pearson or Roger Staubach to save the day here," sports legal analyst Daniel Wallach said of the NFL's strategy.