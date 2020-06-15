NHL players speak out against racism

The death of George Floyd spurs players from a predominantly white sport to speak out.

NEW YORK — The predominantly white sport of hockey has a checkered history of racism and a culture of not speaking out. The death of George Floyd in Minnesota has changed that.

A number of white NHL players have decided to join their black counterparts in discussing the issue. More than 100 players have posted statements on social media.

Kim Davis is the NHL’s executive vice president of social impact and the highest-ranked African American in the league. She says she thinks many players are realizing the truth about what she calls "the racial pandemic.”

Floyd's death in police custody has touched off an extraordinary reckoning of race and race relations, and sports have been part of it, from European soccer to the NFL.