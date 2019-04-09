ST. LOUIS — The Stanley Cup champion Blues will open training camp Sept. 14 at their new practice facility, Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights.



Practice sessions for 58 scheduled skaters will hold three-time slots beginning at 10 a.m. and run at 10, 11 a.m. and noon.



Sessions on Sept. 14-15 are open to the public, and fans can get reserved seating for a $10 donation to the Blues for Kids Foundation by purchasing tickets at MetroTix.com beginning Thursday. Season ticket holders can begin purchasing tickets at 10 a.m. (limit of 4 tickets per account) before the general public sale begins at noon.



Doors open at 9 a.m. both days.

Before practice begins on Saturday, the Blues will unveil a commemorative jersey at 9:45 a.m. that will be worn for three home games during the 2019-20 season.



In addition, the Blues will host Try Hockey for Free sessions for children ages 4-12 on the Plager Rink from 12:30 until 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. A parent/legal guardian must be present to sign a waiver for their child to participate.



Additional outdoor activities and access to ancillary rink activations, including pre-practice warm-ups and post-practice cool downs, are open to the public at no cost.

Ivan Barbashev signs 2 year contract with Blues ST. LOUIS - ST. LOUIS -- The last remaining piece to the defending Stanley Cup champions' puzzle was inserted into the equation when Ivan Barbashev signed a two-year, $2.95 million contract.



Tickets available at MetroTix.com will be mobile-only and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis by best available locations. As part of NHL policy, all fans entering Centene Community Ice Center must go through a security screening upon entry.



The Blues will open the preseason schedule Sept. 16 at Dallas. The season opener is Oct. 2 against the Washington Capitals, and the Stanley Cup banner will be raised to the rafters in a pregame ceremony.



Sept. 14 Schedule

Doors open: 9 a.m.

Jersey Reveal: 9:45 a.m.

Practice Session 1: 10 a.m.

Practice Session 2: 11 a.m.

Practice Session 3: Noon

Try Hockey for Free: 12:30 p.m.



Sept. 15 Schedule

Doors open: 9 a.m.

Practice Session 1: 10 a.m.

Practice Session 2: 11 a.m.

Practice Session 3: Noon



The 2019-20 training camp roster:



Forwards: Nikita Alexandrov, Ivan Barbashev, Sammy Blais, Tyler Bozak, Cameron Darcy, Robby Fabbri, Erik Foley, Robby Jackson, Dakota Joshua, Tanner Kaspick, Klim Kostin, Jordan Kyrou, Mathias LaFerriere, Nick Lappin, Mackenzie MacEachern, Jeremy Michel, Zach Nastasiuk, Jordan Nolan, Ryan Olsen, Ryan O'Reilly, David Perron, Austin Poganski, Evan Polei, Zach Sanford, Brayden Schenn, Jaden Schwartz, Alexander Steen, Nolan Stevens, Oskar Sundqvist, Vladimir Tarasenko, Robert Thomas, Alexey Toropchenko, Michael Vecchione, Nathan Walker and Keean Washkurak.



Defensemen: Andreas Borgman, Robert Bortuzzo, Jay Bouwmeester, Jake Dotchin, Vince Dunn, Joel Edmundson, Carl Gunnarsson, Joey Laleggia, Niko Mikkola, Rob O'Gara, Colton Parayko, Alex Pietrangelo, Derrick Pouliot, Mitch Reinke, Tyler Tucker and Jake Walman.



Goalies: Jake Allen, Jordan Binnington, Colten Ellis, Evan Fitzpatrick, Joel Hofer, Ville Husso and Adam Wilcox.

