ST. LOUIS — The NHL has picked a date to resume the game between the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks that was postponed when Jay Bouwmeester suffered a medical emergency.

The Blues will travel back to Anaheim on Wednesday, March 11 at to resume their game that was stopped after Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode in the first period. The game will begin at 9 p.m. The 1-1 score will remain, and the two teams will play a full 60 minutes.

RELATED: Bouwmeester undergoes successful procedure

RELATED: ‘At the end of the day, we’re all one big hockey family’ | Knights tribute to Blues’ Bouwmeester

The schedule change is not limited to that one game. The Blues home game against the Florida Panthers, which was scheduled for March 10, was moved to March 9 at 7 p.m.

Bouwmeester underwent a successful ‘Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator’ procedure at UC Irvine Medical Center in Anaheim, St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced Friday.

The procedure restores the heart’s normal rhythm. It was performed by the cardiology team of the UCI Cardiology Department, headed by Chief Cardiologist Dr. Pranav M. Patel, Armstrong said.

Armstrong said Bouwmeester is under the care of Dr. Patel as well as an expert team of electrophysiologists, including Dr. Michael Rochon-Duck and Dr. David Donaldson.

After he’s released by the UCI Cardiology Department, Bouwmeester will be flown back to St. Louis and monitored by Barnes Jewish Hospital and Washington University physicians.

The Blues will take on the Nashville Predators for the second day in a row Sunday. The Blues have lost four games in a row and nine of their last 11, but they still hold a one-point lead in the Central Division.

RELATED: Remembering Chris Pronger's on-ice collapse after getting hit near the heart in the 1998 playoffs

RELATED: Bouwmeester's cardiac episode brings back traumatic memories from NHL past