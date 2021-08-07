Here's who the Blues are protecting and who is available for Seattle in NHL Expansion Draft

Tarasenko? Dunn? Sanford? Who could be heading to Seattle to become a member of the Kraken?

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues have some tough decisions to make this offseason. Some of those are starting now, with the Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft on the horizon.

The team had to submit its list of protected players the Kraken wouldn't be allowed to draft on Saturday, and the Blues released that list to the public on Sunday. The Blues opted to protect seven forwards, three defensemen and a goalie.

Here's who Seattle can't take from the Blues' roster:

Fowards

Ivan Barbashev

Jordan Kyrou

Ryan O'Reilly

David Perron

Brayden Schenn

Oskar Sundqvist

Robert Thomas

Defense

Justin Faulk

Torey Krug

Colton Parayko

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

A number of other players in the organization will be exempt from being taken as well. Here's the list of exempt players in the Blues' system:

Forwards

Nikita Alexandrov

Erik Foley

Dakota Joshua

Klim Kostin

Mathias Laferriere

Hugh McGing

Jake Neighbours

Evan Polei

Alexei Toropchenko

Keean Washkurak

Defense

Scott Perunovich

Tyler Tucker

Goalies

Colten Ellis

Joel Hofer

So, who could be heading to Seattle? Here's everyone the Kraken could steal away from St. Louis:

Forwards

Sam Anas

Sammy Blais

Tyler Bozak

Kyle Clifford

Mike Hoffman

Tanner Kaspick

Mackenzie MacEachern

Curtis McKenzie

Austin Poganski

Zach Sanford

Jaden Schwartz

Nolan Stevens

Vladimir Tarasenko

Nathan Walker

Defense

Robert Bortuzzo

Vince Dunn

Niko Mikkola

Mitch Reinke

Steven Santini

Marco Scandella

Jake Walman

Goalies

Evan Fitzpatrick

Jon Gillies

Ville Husso

Vladimir Tarasenko, Vince Dunn, Zach Sanford and Sammy Blais are among the notable players up for grabs for Seattle. Tarasenko recently expressed his desire to move on from St. Louis, where he's spent his entire career to this point.

The 2021 NHL Expansion Draft will take place at 7 p.m. CT on July 21 and will air on ESPN2. The Kraken will only get to take one player from the Blues' roster.