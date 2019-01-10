ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues are just days from opening their 2019-20 season, but they are still reveling in the glow of their Stanley Cup Championship.

The Blues will raise their first Stanley Cup banner to the rafters of the Enterprise Center, and we now know what their championship bling looks like.

With scenes from the parade, the series results from each series and "Play Gloria" on the bottom, the ring highlights some of the unique things about the Blues run to The Cup.

"Crafted in 14-karat white and yellow gold, the St. Louis Blues 2019 Championship Ring celebrates their journey and pays homage to the team, their fans and their city," a post on the Blues website says.

More Blues coverage:

RELATED: Green Day to perform at 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis

RELATED: Blues superfan Laila Anderson has been officially enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame

RELATED: Allen comfortable with role, ready to give Blues whatever they ask for