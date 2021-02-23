Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson out for season with knee injury

Gunnarsson is currently undergoing further orthopedic evaluation and imaging to get the full extent of the injury

ST. LOUIS — The Blues will be without one of their longest-tenured defenseman for the rest of the 2021 season.

The team announced Tuesday that defenseman Carl Gunnarsson will miss the rest of the year following a right knee injury he suffered in the Blues' game against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night in St. Louis. Gunnarsson is currently undergoing further orthopedic evaluation and imaging to get the full extent of the injury.

Gunnarsson has 52 points in 325 games with the Blues since joining the team ahead of the 2014-2015 season. He's most known for his overtime goal in Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final in Boston, which gave the Blues the franchise's first ever win in a Stanley Cup Final game.

Gunnarsson, 34, is on the last year of a two-year deal he signed with the Blues.

The Blues also announced on Tuesday that forward Ivan Barbashev had a successful surgery on his left ankle, and that he will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

The Blues have had a number of injuries to key players this season, with Vladimir Tarasenko, Robert Bortuzzo, Marco Scandella, Robert Thomas, Tyler Bozak, Jaden Schwartz, Colton Parayko, Barbashev and now Gunnarsson missing time.