Watch: Charles Glenn sings virtual National Anthem before Blues face Canucks in Game 5

There's nothing quite like a Charles Glenn anthem, and he delivered another classic, virtually, Wednesday night

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Blues fans were treated to a special surprise ahead of Game 5 of the team's first round match up against Vancouver on Wednesday night in Edmonton.

Long-time Blues National Anthem singer Charles Glenn made a surprise virtual appearance to sing the American and Canadian National Anthems ahead of the game. Glenn appeared via video inside the Rogers Place in Edmonton, and on the TV broadcast.

You can watch Glenn's special appearance by clicking here.

Glenn recently retired from full-time duty as Blues anthem singer following the 2019 season, after 19 years lending his voice to the start of games.

Glenn has been battling Multiple Sclerosis for the past eight years, and said he wanted to go out on top before the disease progressed.

That performance from Charles Glenn will get the boys going in Game 5!!! #stlblues #WeAllBleedBlue pic.twitter.com/qiOJwqvAlG — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) August 20, 2020

He's still "pinch hit" a few times though, notably delivering the anthems at the 2020 All-Star festivities in St. Louis this past January, and singing at other events in the community.