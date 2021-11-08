Ducks score 3 in 3rd, beat Blues 4-1 for 4th straight win

Brandon Saad scored for St. Louis and Jordan Binnington had 23 saves

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Troy Terry and Benoit-Oliver Groulx each had a goal and an assist, and John Gibson stopped 34 shots to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

Sam Steel and Sam Carrick also scored for Anaheim, and Hampus Lindholm had two assists. The Ducks scored three goals in the third period to win their fourth straight — all at home.

“We knew it was a big stretch of games here and we brought it,” Steel said. “ We responded. We played really good hockey. We’ll try to take it into the road trip and get some more big points.”

“Obviously, their goalie played well,” the Blues' Colton Parayko said. “We can get better in different areas. They got a good power play goal there in the third and went up and gave them a little momentum. Good game by them, I guess. Tough loss but big game for us on Tuesday (at Winnipeg).”

Terry had a power-play goal on a tip off a feed from Sonny Milano at 2:46 to give Anaheim a 2-1 lead. It was the 24-year-old Terry's eighth of the season and extended his point streak to 11 games.

“I don’t know if I’ve had points in the first 10 games of any season I’ve had here,” Terry said. “I was fortunate to get off to a good start and get a couple of points early and feel good and take that pressure off and just play.”

Steel redirected a shot from Lindholm at 8:31 for his third to give the Ducks a two-goal lead.

Groulx scored an empty netter, his first career goal, with 47 seconds left after stealing the puck from David Perron.

Saad scored 13 seconds into the game for St. Louis. It was the fastest goal to start a game this season in the NHL.

However, the Blues didn't score again.

“It was just something that our team game kind of fell apart,” Saad said.