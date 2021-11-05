Krug lands on COVID list for Blues, Schenn to be evaluated for injury

Krug is the fifth Blues player to land on the COVID list so far this season

ST. LOUIS — COVID continues to burden the Blues in the 2021-2022 season.

The team announced on Friday it had placed defenseman Torey Krug on the team's non-roster COVID-protocols list and returned forward Brayden Schenn to St. Louis for more evaluation of an upper-body injury his suffered in the team's game against the Sharks on Thursday.

In corresponding moves, the team recalled defenseman Calle Rosen from the Springfield Thunderbirds in the AHL and assigned forward Dakota Joshua to Springfield.

Krug has been impressive so far in his second season in St. Louis. Through nine games the defenseman has eight points including two goals.

Krug is the fifth Blues player to land on the COVID list this season following Brandon Saad, Ryan O'Reilly, Ville Husso and Kyle Clifford.

Torey Krug has been added to the non-roster COVID-19 protocol. Dakota Joshua has been assigned to @ThunderbirdsAHL and Calle Rosen has been recalled. https://t.co/AYpuf3obpP #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 5, 2021

Schenn has three goals and three assists in nine games for the Blues this season.

The Blues moved to 7-1-1 with a win over the Sharks Thursday night and sit at the top of the central division with 15 points.

The team's next game is Sunday against the Ducks.