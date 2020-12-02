ANAHEIM, Calif. — St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester was taken off the team's bench on a stretcher after appearing to collapse during the first period of the team's game in Anaheim Tuesday night.

Moments after leaving the ice on a shift change, Bouwmeester appeared to collapse. Multiple Blues players got the attention of trainers who rushed to help the veteran defenseman.

During the Fox Sports Midwest broadcast, Blues commentator Darren Pang said Bouwmeester was alert when he was loaded into the ambulance. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Not many details on the incident have been released, but the NHL announced that the game would not continue Tuesday night. A new date for the game has not been announced.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.