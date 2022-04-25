Hamm magic: Blues superfan Jon Hamm shows up in broadcast booth, team immediately scores four goals

"You can't write this. If you wrote it, people would be like, no it doesn't make sense. I literally can't believe that just happened," Hamm said in the Blues' booth.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Sometimes you just need a good luck charm. The Blues may have found one in superfan Jon Hamm.

The Blues played the Ducks out in Anaheim on Sunday night, and the St. Louis native Hollywood star got to visit the Bally Sports Midwest broadcast booth with John Kelly and Darren Pang during the second period of the game.

Things went quite well, to put it mildly.

As Hamm was walking into the booth, Blues forward Ivan Barbashev, who Hamm has pronounced great fondness for, helped set up the Blues' first goal of the game to Jordan Kyrou to cut the Ducks' lead to 2-1.

"And the Blues are on the board! Jon Hamm is in our booth and just like that, his boy Barbashev sets up the goal," Kelly exclaimed after the goal.

"I'll just say that I'm really good luck in the booth. Things happen when I'm in the booth," Hamm said.

But that was just the beginning.

Anyone know how many goals we’ve scored since Jon Hamm showed up in the broadcast booth?



Jon does. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/f3rO77GETi — x - St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) April 25, 2022

Just a short time later, Vladimir Tarasenko scored to make it a tie game at 2 goals apiece.

"The magic of Jon Hamm in the booth strikes again!" Kelly shouted.

"I can't leave!" Hamm responded.

It's a good thing Hamm didn't leave because the next special moment took just another four minutes or so to take shape.

"There's your guy Barbie, Jon," Kelly said as Ivan Barbashev took the puck in the offensive zone.

"He's a sparkplug. And he's having a career year," Hamm said.

"And he just scored! You have done it again!," Kelly exclaimed as Barbashev scored the Blues' third goal of the game at the exact moment they were talking about him in the booth.

Jon Hamm: "He's a sparkplug."

Ivan Barbashev: *scores* pic.twitter.com/3Xga6Tbv9T — x - St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) April 25, 2022

"You can't write this. If you wrote it, people would be like, 'No it doesn't make sense.' I literally can't believe that just happened," Hamm said.

So at this point, Hamm magic had given the Blues the lead. But that wasn't enough.

Just two minutes after the Barbashev goal, Justin Faulk scored the team's fourth goal of the game, all of which happened while Hamm was on the air with Bally Sports Midwest.

"I literally can't leave at this point," Hamm said.

The Blues went on to beat the Ducks 6-3, and extend their points streak to a franchise-best 16 games in a row.

They have two games left in the regular season before they'll take on the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.