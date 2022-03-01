Commentary: Jordan Kyrou's rising star is only going to get brighter

Kyrou is blossoming into one of the brightest young stars in the entire NHL. And the scary thing is, he should still have lots of room to grow

ST. LOUIS — It has almost never failed in the Blues 2021-2022 season. If you watch a game, there's probably going to be at least one moment where Jordan Kyrou makes you audibly go "Oh wow, this kid."

Every game, Kyrou reminds you he's faster than everyone on the ice. He reminds you he's got moves for days. And he also reminds you he's still figuring everything out.

Kyrou is blossoming into one of the brightest young stars in the entire league. And the scary thing is, he should still have lots of room to grow.

For what seemed like two years, fans were clamoring for more of the guy they'd see flashes of greatness from. First, it was in clips online, then in short stints with the Blues.

But on a Craig Berube-coached team, you have to commit to every part of the process. It's not all flashy dekes and the occasional highlight-reel goal. You have to play defense, and you have to fit into the team Berube puts together. It was pretty evident Kyrou wasn't doing everything he needed to be doing to get on the ice. If he had, Chief would have put him out there more.

Now, not only is Jordan Kyrou fitting into this current Blues team, he's becoming one of the main attractions.

Through 29 games this season, Kyrou has 12 goals and 20 assists. In his entire 2020-2021 season of 55 games, he scored 14 goals and tallied 21 assists. Yep, he's pretty much equaled his total output from last season in nearly half the time.

Kyrou set an NHL outdoor game record in the Winter Classic on New Year's Day in Minnesota scoring two goals and assisting on two more. He's the first player to notch four points in an outdoor game. And oh yeah, he did that in just the second period alone.

That performance, along with a goal and assist earlier in the week earned him the NHL's First Star of the Week.

And from an eye-test angle, there are few guys who impress more on the ice. Kyrou's speed lets him do things other skaters can't, and his flair and creativity create moments that remind you why you love hockey.

Kyrou has the second-most goals and assists on the Blues' roster. And he's done it with the 14th-most average time on ice of any skater on the team.

Imagine what Kyrou's output could be as he continues to gain trust and earn more ice time. Right now, he's averaging about 16 and a half minutes a game on the ice. That's behind forwards Ryan O'Reilly, Robert Thomas, Pavel Buchnevich, Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn, David Perron, Ivan Barbashev and Brandon Saad.

Although it feels like Blues fans have been talking about Kyrou for a decade now, he's still just 23 years old. The potential is still off the charts.

Yeah, Jordan Kyrou is exciting now, but you better buy your stock in him ASAP. He's only going to keep rising.