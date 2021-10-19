The kids have arrived: Young Blues turning heads to begin season

Jordan Kyrou, Klim Kostin, Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours are the four youngest players on the Blues' roster. They've also created the most buzz through two games

ST. LOUIS — Remember the "kid line" of T.J. Oshie, Patrik Berglund and David Perron? Now, a new crop of Blues youngsters has St. Louis talking in 2021.

Through their first two games of the season, forwards Jordan Kyrou, Klim Kostin, Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours have stolen the show for the exciting Blues.

Those four are the four youngest players on the entire roster. But if they keep producing like they have been, they'll to get the rest of the league talking, not just St. Louis.

Kyrou already has six points through two games including two highlight-reel goals against the Coyotes on Monday.

"It was a good win for us and good to start off the year 2-0 as a team so that's the biggest thing, for sure," Kyrou said.

Jordan Kyrou would like to submit his application for Goal of the Year.#stlblues | @jagermeisterusa pic.twitter.com/BzISjiTdm4 — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) October 19, 2021

Kostin was scratched from the season opener but made his presence felt in Game 2 with two goals of his own and impressive energy in Arizona. He made it clear he wants to stick in the lineup.

"I always try to prove... I always want to play my best game and always want to help the team win," Kostin said.

But can he repeat that two-goal performance? Well, that's the plan.

"I'll try," Kostin laughed when asked if we should expect two goals a night from him going forward.

Thomas seems like a grizzled veteran by now, but he's still just 22 and is the second-youngest player on the team. It's a big season for Thomas as he looks to take the next step fans have been waiting for, but he's off to a good start with two assists.

19-year-old forward Jake Neighbours has been the most interesting player so far. After forcing the Blues' hand to include him on the roster after an impossible-to-deny training camp, he's looked up to the task in the NHL and notched his first point against the Coyotes. The Blues will have an interesting decision on whether or not to keep him on the roster after nine games.

Of course, the Blues will lean heavily on veterans like David Perron, Ryan O'Reilly, Brandon Saad and Brayden Schenn to shoulder much of the offensive load, but the young guns are starting to prove they can contribute in the league as well.

"We've got some great offense for sure. I think we're really deep. I think our defensemen are deep, too. Our goaltending is awesome so we can definitely get a lot of goals for sure," Kyrou said of the Blues' offensive prowess this season.